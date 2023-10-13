Caste atrocity case: 3 Visva-Bharati officials granted pre-arrest bail, VC absent in court

Suri (WB), Oct 13 (PTI) A court in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Friday granted anticipatory bail to three senior officials of Visva-Bharati university in connection with a caste atrocity case filed against them by another officer who belonged to the scheduled caste category.

Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, who is another accused in the case, did not appear before the court in Suri citing illness.

Prashant Meshram, an official of the central university, on July 5 filed the case against the four claiming that he was abused by them for being a member of the SC community.

Meshram had also alleged that when he was nominated for the post of Controller of Examinations at the Central University of Odisha in Koraput, attempts were made to prevent his promotion.

The four had filed anticipatory bail petition in the Suri court.