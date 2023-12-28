Caste-based census can offer better social justice, but BJP is opposing it: Ashok Chavan

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Maharashtra former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday accused the BJP of opposing caste-based census, stressing that it could offer better social justice.

Speaking in Nagpur during a Congress rally, organised on the occasion of its 139th foundation day, Chavan said his party wants a caste-based census in the entire country.

“The Congress is also of the opinion that the 50 per cent cap on reservation should be lifted. The whole exercise (caste-based census) would help address reservation-related issues in all the states, but the BJP is opposing this move,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, Chavan said there have been serious attempts to divert attention from such matters, while some “non-issues” are being turned into “issues”.

“The current dispensation is trying to pit one community against another in the state. Maratha versus OBCs, Dalits versus others, SC versus ST communities among others,” he said.

“This is a classic way to divert attention from real issues in the state,” Chavan said.

The Congress leader also claimed that people have learned that the past "ten years were a waste" because of the BJP rule at the Centre.

“Many people said that they want to make India a Congress-free country. One must not forget that there is no news about those people but the Congress party has remained intact,” he said. PTI ND NR