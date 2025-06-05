Caste-based insults will not be tolerated in Kerala: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 5 (PTI) Caste-based insults or harassment will not be tolerated in Kerala, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Thursday and firmly threw his weight behind rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) accused by the BJP of "defaming" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sivankutty said that progressive Kerala also stood for freedom of expression of artists and shall continue to do so.

The minister, in a statement issued by his office, further said that Sangh Parivar attempts to target and insult Vedan will be useless in a resurgent Kerala.

He said that the rapper was being constantly attacked in the cyber world through social media over the content of a song he had sung four years ago.

The minister pointed out that Kerala was the land of Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Mahatma Ayyankali who upheld social justice.

"Caste-based insults or targetting will not be tolerated in Kerala. Progressive Kerala will always stand for the freedom of expression of artists," he said.

He also said that if emerging artists like Vedan get opportunities to perform on international platforms, the same should not be denied to them.

Last month, a woman BJP leader from Palakkad filed a formal complaint against Vedan, accusing him of defaming Modi and promoting caste-based division through his music.

The complaint by VS Minimol, a Municipal Councillor and Chairperson of the Development Committee at the Palakkad Municipality, came close on the heels of ongoing criticism against Vedan from Sangh Parivar leaders.

Prior to that, Hindu Aikyavedi leader K P Sasikala, speaking at an event in Palakkad, had alleged that society was being humiliated by Vedan's improperly dressed antics and said it was time to put a stop to them.

Vedan had claimed that Sasikala's allegedly casteist remarks were part of a broader attempt to portray him as an extremist, a separatist, or a troublemaker.

He was arrested on April 28 in connection with a drug case in Tripunithura, near Kochi. PTI HMP HMP ROH