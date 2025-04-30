Caste census alone won't suffice, conduct socio-economic survey as well: Siddaramaiah tells Centre

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Apr 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday insisted that the Centre should conduct a socio-economic survey as the caste census alone will not suffice.

In a major decision, the Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a ‘transparent’ manner.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys in their states.

Karnataka carried out a ‘social and educational survey’ covering 94 per cent of the state population. After nine years of the exercise since 2015, the then Backward Class Commission Chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde submitted the report to the chief minister in February 2024.

Amid internal differences over the caste census report, a special meeting of the state cabinet that met on April 17, 2025, to discuss it, ended inconclusive, without any major decision.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "We (Congress) had said in our manifesto that a socio-economic and caste census should be conducted. I don’t know whether they would do just a caste census or a socio-economic survey as well. I will react after going through it (Centre’s decision)." Siddaramaiah said a socio-economic survey was necessary for social justice.

"They (Centre) have said they would do a census and caste census. Socio-economic survey is very important. If we have to do social justice, then socio-economic survey has to be done," he added.

When he was reminded that he faced criticism for tabling the caste census at a cabinet meeting held recently, the chief minister said he had told all the ministers to give their opinion.

"After the ministers submit their opinion in writing, we will present it in the cabinet and discuss the socio-economic survey report," Siddaramaiah added.