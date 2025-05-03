Caste census announcement by Centre victory for Telangana, says Deputy CM Vikramarka

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI) The Centre’s announcement to conduct a caste census is the result of pressure exerted by the Telangana government and the Congress, and it is a victory for the people of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Saturday.

Acting under the directives of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the Telangana government carried out the caste census meticulously, without any errors, he said in a felicitation meeting in Khammam.

Vikramarka highlighted that no caste census had been conducted in India since 1930, and Telangana’s initiative was the first successful effort post-independence.

Conducting such a survey was a complex task, but he and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and the entire cabinet undertook this challenge and completed the process within 50–55 days, the Deputy CM said in an official release.

"The Telangana people’s government has scientifically conducted a caste census, making the state a role model for the entire country. After India gained independence, it was only in Telangana that such a comprehensive caste census was carried out successfully without any objections. The state government has committed to incorporating the findings of this caste survey into its policy-making decisions," he said.

He further said a resolution was passed in the state Assembly granting 42 per cent reservations to BCs and was submitted to the Centre seeking approval.

The outcomes of the caste census should be taken to the public, and the Backward Classes (BCs) should stand in support of the government, he said.

The Deputy CM appealed to the Centre that the results of the caste census should be made accessible to the public.

In a major decision, the Modi government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the next census exercise in a "transparent" manner. PTI GDK KH