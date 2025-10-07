Caste census: BJP accuses Siddaramaiah-led Cong govt of 'trying to divide' Hindu religion

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday criticised the ongoing Social and Educational Survey—widely referred to as the "caste census"— terming it "totally unscientific" and accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of "attempting to divide" the Hindu religion.

The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and was scheduled to conclude on Tuesday. However, it is likely to be extended until October 12 in parts of the state and October 24 in the Greater Bengaluru area.

"Along with several technical glitches, because of the pressure exerted by the state government, they (the commission) have not been able to carry forward the caste census properly. There are more than 60 questions in the caste census. D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM) himself was unable to answer many questions, then how will the common man answer?" Vijayendra told reporters here.

He termed the survey as "totally unscientific" and alleged that when there is little development in the state, the Siddaramaiah government is seeking to divert attention.

"Priority is not given to farmers, who are in distress due to floods and rains. Siddaramaiah, who claims all is well, is unable to understand the real crisis in the state, and to divert the issue, he has floated this caste census," he said.

"When the state government has no authority to conduct this caste census, unnecessarily, they are creating confusion. They are not only creating confusion—this Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is trying to divide the Hindu religion, and that is the most unfortunate part," Vijayendra added.

He alleged that the backward classes commission is conducting the survey in haste, under "pressure and without adequate preparation." Citing Shivakumar’s objections to certain questions in the survey, he said there are several "irrelevant questions".

"Teachers appointed as enumerators are facing multiple issues. Even disabled persons have been appointed as enumerators, which has drawn criticism," he said.

Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah labelling the BJP as "anti-backward classes" for raising issues about the survey, Vijayendra asserted that the BJP has "more commitment than Congress to provide social, educational and economic justice to all sections of society." "That is why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to conduct caste enumeration during the upcoming national census. We are not opposed to caste census," he said. PTI KSU SSK ROH