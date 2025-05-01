Caste census decision exposes difference between true intentions and empty sloganeering: Pradhan

New Delhi: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asserted the government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the next census has exposed the difference between "true intentions and empty sloganeering".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Pradhan termed the move as a "gamechanger decision" which has been welcomed by a majority of opposition parties.

"The gamechanger decision has exposed the difference between our true intentions and empty sloganeering by the Opposition, although it has been welcomed by most opposition parties," he said.

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

While making the announcement, the government slammed he opposition parties for using caste surveys as a "political tool".

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have already conducted such surveys.