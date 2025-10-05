Caste census: Deputy CM advises officials not to ask questions that are personal

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said he has advised officials conducting the Social and Educational Survey— widely referred to as the 'caste census'—not to ask certain questions that are 'personal' in nature.

He also called upon the people to participate in the survey.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

"Let any one raise any objection, it (survey) has to be done. Court has said that the survey is voluntary and people can answer what they want and not bother if they don't want to answer any question," Shivakumar said when asked about objections regarding questions asked during the survey.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I have told officials not to ask people in Bengaluru about how many chicken, sheep and goat people are rearing, and how much gold they have. They are personal matters. There is no need to ask about how many watches or fridge they have. I have advised them that there is no need to ask such questions. I don't know what they will do, because it is an independent commission." Stating that there is no meaning in opposing the survey, the Deputy CM said, as objections were raised regarding the earlier survey, an opportunity is being provided for everyone to participate.

Questioned whether the survey will be extended, he said, the Commission and the concerned department will decide on it. "I appeal to everyone to participate in the survey." Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development on Saturday had taken exception to a number of questions posed to him by enumerators at his home, some of which he refused to answer.

The survey was delayed in the Greater Bengaluru area, where five corporations have been newly formed, on the request of the authorities, for training and necessary preparations. The survey is now underway.

The Karnataka High Court last month had declined to stop the survey, but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation of citizens.

Conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, the exercise uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out scientifically, according to officials.

The government had spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded. PTI KSU ADB