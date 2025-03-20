Caste census important step towards bringing out truth of inequality, discrimination: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said caste census is an important step towards bringing out the "truth of inequality and discrimination", and asserted that "we will keep fighting" as BR Ambedkar's dream of ensuring rightful share is still incomplete.

Gandhi made the remarks in a post along with a video of his interaction with former UGC chairaman and academician Sukhdeo Thorat.

"I had a detailed discussion with Prof Thorat, a well-known academician, economist, expert on Dalit issues and member of the study committee on caste census in Telangana, on the Mahad Satyagraha and the ongoing struggle of Dalits for access to administration, education, bureaucracy and resources," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

On March 20, 1927, Ambedkar had directly challenged caste discrimination through the Mahad Satyagraha, he said.

"It was not just a fight for the right to water, but for equality and respect. This fight for 'rightful share', which began 98 years ago, is still going on," Gandhi said.

Caste census is an important step towards bringing out the "truth of inequality and discrimination", which its opponents do not want to be out in public, he said.

"Babasaheb's dream is still incomplete. His fight is not just for the past, it is a fight for today as well - we will fight it with all our might," Gandhi said.

In the video, Gandhi discussed the importance of the Mahad Satyagraha with Thorat, and also the struggle of Dalits for access to governance, education, bureaucracy and resources. PTI ASK ASK MNK MNK