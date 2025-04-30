Caste census important step towards social justice, inclusion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to include caste enumerations in the next census and called it an important step towards social justice and inclusion.

In a post on X, the rural development and agriculture minister called it an "unprecedented decision".

"Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has today taken a historic decision by approving a nationwide caste census," he said.

"This is a significant step towards social justice and inclusion. The caste census will lay the foundation for justice-based policies aimed at the upliftment of every section, truly embodying the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all)," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister added.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister for this unprecedented decision!" he said.

In a major decision, the BJP-led Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the next census exercise in a "transparent" manner and slammed opposition parties for using caste surveys as a "political tool".

The last caste enumeration, known as the Socio-Economic and Caste Census, that took place in 2011 was piloted by the Ministry of Rural Development. PTI AO RC