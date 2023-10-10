Caste census in Himachal only formality, everyone knows about caste: Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 10 (PTI) Caste census only a formality, as everyone knows about the caste in Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Tuesday.

Sukhu told reporters that politics and caste census were two different things, as were politics and elections.

Replying to a question on the expansion of his ten-month-old cabinet, Sukhu said the expansion would definitely take place but only after a nod from the Congress high command.

The government on Tuesday completed its ten months, the last three months of which it was engaged in relief work needed in the wake of natural calamities, Sukhu said.

He said that the state government has asked for a Rs 12,000 crore-relief package from the Union government. PTI BPL VN VN