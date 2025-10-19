'Caste census' in Karnataka extended till Oct 31: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the government has decided to extend the Social and Educational Survey --widely referred to as the 'caste census' -- till October 31.

He said, teachers will not be used for enumeration work during the remaining period of the survey.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22, and was originally scheduled to end on October 7.

However, the state government had subsequently decided to extend the survey till October 18, and to also extend the Dasara holidays for government and aided schools till October 18 to enable completion of the survey with the help of teachers, who were deputed as enumerators.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials and Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Madhusudan R Naik regarding the progress of the survey.

"In all other parts of the state except Bengaluru South, Bidar, Dharwad, survey covered about 90 per cent of the work, and it has been done well. There is a 67 per cent coverage in Bengaluru city in which 20 percent have not disclosed. We have extended the survey till October 31. We will not be using teachers for enumeration work from now on," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "There will be Deepavali festival leave for enumeration work on October 20, 21 and 22. Other government workers who were used for enumeration work will be utilised to complete the survey. Online survey options will be available, which can be utilised by any one." "The survey will be conducted till October 31. I request people from all communities not to miss an opportunity and to participate in the survey, and respond to the questions they want," he added. Before extending the deadline, the survey was estimated to cost Rs 420 crore.

The exercise is being carried out using a 60-question questionnaire scientifically, officials said.

The government had spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded. PTI KSU ADB