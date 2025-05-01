Caste census is Rahul's victory, govt buckled under his pressure: MP Congress

Bhopal, May 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday said the Centre's move to include caste enumeration in the next census was a victory of party leader Rahul Gandhi, and claimed that he waged a 10-year-long battle for it.

The government buckled under the pressure created by Gandhi, the party said.

The Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be a part of the next population census. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA).

Talking to reporters here, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "It is the victory of Rahul ji. He relentlessly fought for it for the last 10 years. The BJP and its leaders opposed it but finally gave in." He said the party's state unit will invite Gandhi to Bhopal in June for a mega event to ensure that the remaining fight of the caste census and empowering the weaker sections of society is accomplished.

"We will ensure that his vision to empower all sections of society through caste enumeration is completed," he added.

Patwari said this was not for the first time that the Centre gave in to Gandhi's demands.

"On many occasions, the Centre had to buckle under his pressure. It was due to the pressure mounted by our leader that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to backtrack," he said.

"The Centre withdrew the new draft of the Broadcasting Services Bill last year after Gandhi opposed it saying it was against freedom of expression. Also, the lateral entry move for government positions was rolled back due to his pressure," Patwari said.

He said his party will hold programmes to sensitise people on the caste census issue from May 3 to 10, along with the Save Constitution campaign, as part of which rallies will be held in each district of the state.

"The campaign will then be run from May 11 to 17 in every assembly constituency of the state. Party leaders and workers will go door-to-door across the state from May 20 to 30as part of the campaign," he added. PTI LAL NP