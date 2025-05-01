Caste census politics take centre-stage; BJP says move exposes difference between 'true intentions and empty sloganeering', Cong claims 'diversionary tactic'

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Caste census politics took centre stage on Thursday with the Congress terming the government's decision as a "diversionary tactic" and a move for headlines management and the BJP saying it has exposed the difference between the Centre's "true intentions" and the "empty sloganeering" of the opposition party.

A day after the government announced that the next decadal census will include caste enumeration for the first time since independence in a major policy shift that is expected to reshape the country's socio-economic and political landscape, several political parties cutting across party lines welcomed the move and called for early steps to conduct the exercise.

The Congress expressed doubts on the BJP's intentions while seeking a deadline and roadmap for its implementation and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "master of giving a headline without a deadline". The caste census announcement came ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said many questions arise about the decision and asked "where is the deadline" for conducting the census.

"Mr Modi and the RSS have been dead against a caste census from day 1. That is why yesterday Mr Rahul Gandhi said it was a sudden development." Alleging that the prime minister has taken his "biggest U-turn" in announcing a caste census after he dubbed those seeking it as urban naxals last year, Ramesh said "there is no parallel of the PM in taking U-turns." Ramesh said the biggest issue before the country is the Pahalgam massacre and that when the country was awaiting a response against Pakistan, the mastermind of the terror attack, the government was indulging in "diversionary tactics" by announcing the caste census. The attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 left 26 civilians, mostly tourists dead.

He demanded that the government remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations and bring a Constitutional Amendment in this regard. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded that the Centre remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and increase it to 68 per cent.

Ramesh also urged the government to implement Article 15(5), which pertains to reservations in private educational institutions.

Countering the opposition, BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters that the caste census decision has exposed the difference between the Modi government's "true intentions" and the "empty sloganeering" of the Congress.

Pradhan, an OBC face of the ruling party, termed the announcement a "game changer".

He also accused the Congress of obstructing the goal of social justice during its long rule starting from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru when they opposed the caste census.

"The politics of Congress has always revolved around its ruling family and power. They were uncomfortable whenever the rights of the backward classes were raised because they never truly cared about social justice," Pradhan alleged, noting that the party did not act on the reports of the Kaka Kalelkar Committee and the Mandal Commission.

Unlike the Congress, the BJP has been driven by the agenda of social justice with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensuring significant representation from the marginalised communities at various levels and in key positions like chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, Union ministers and legislators, Pradhan said.

He claimed the decision was not taken suddenly, noting that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been the guiding vision of the Modi government.

"Social justice has been the objective of all our programmes and schemes. It has been our aim to provide benefits, facilities and conveniences to all sections of society in a scientific manner." He said the government has drawn on data and experience from the past 11 years and seeks to design policies that are more precise, inclusive, and fair with the caste census.

Questioning the government's intent, Ramesh cited a December, 2019 Cabinet meeting press release which stated that the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for conducting the census of India in 2021 at the cost of Rs 8,254 crore. He pointed out that there was no mention of caste enumeration in that press release.

"Everyone knows that this census has not been done and six years have passed. Surprisingly, the announcement was made by the government yesterday," he said.

In the 2025-26 Budget, only Rs 575 crore has been allocated to the office of the census commissioner, he pointed out.

"What kind of census are they planning to get done in Rs 575 crore? So what is the intention -- is it just about giving a headline? What is their intention? Many questions arise on the intention," he said.

Pradhan, on the other hand, claimed political parties welcoming the move reflected the strong foundation of social justice and good governance being laid under the leadership of PM Modi.

"The Congress' character has always been opportunistic and centred around vote-bank politics. Their statements reveal that for them, social justice is merely a political tool for gains." Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Centre decided to conduct caste census keeping Bihar assembly elections in mind and due to the pressure built by the Congress, especially by Rahul Gandhi, its former president.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested the NDA government appoint a group of Central ministers and an expert committee of officials to engage with stakeholders and others for the caste census.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too welcomed the caste census decision, saying it would enable focused welfare initiatives and ensure economic and social development for backward and marginalised communities.

Union minister Chirag Paswan, a BJP ally, hailed Prime Minister Modi for the decision and slammed opposition parties for claiming credit, alleging they only used the issue as a "political weapon" for votes.

CPI-M chief MA Baby said the government should come out with a clear-cut plan for undertaking caste census and leaders of various political parties should be consulted.