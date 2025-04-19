Caste census report is 'most scientific': Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) Terming the caste census as a "most scientific" exercise, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the cabinet will take a decision on its implementation after hearing opinion of all the Ministers. e His comments have come amidst opposition to the survey report from various sections of the society calling it "unscientific". They have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

A special cabinet meeting convened to deliberate on the caste census report on Thursday had ended inconclusive, reportedly amid internal differences within the government.

The cabinet is scheduled to take up the matter again on May 2.

"All ministers have been asked to share their opinion, some of us have participated in the discussion during the cabinet, the discussion will continue, everyone will share their opinion. After hearing everyone's opinion the cabinet will take a decision. It is going to be a cabinet decision, not individuals or the Chief Minister's," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, some communities have expressed concern that their population strength has been shown less in the survey.

Stating that after studying the survey, he feels that this is one of the "most scientific" exercise, Parameshwara said, the survey has gone to the extent of gathering information whether the borewell dug by a person was successful with adequate amount of water or whether it turned out to be dry.

"Signatures have been taken after gathering data from every household and supervisor's signatures are also there. These data are available. 1.37 crore families were visited and all the data with signatures are there," he added.

According to sources, some Ministers expressed reservations about the survey report during the cabinet meeting on Thursday, citing concerns expressed from several quarters calling it unscientific and outdated, and about undercounting. Following this Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked all Ministers to give their opinion in writing or verbally.

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

Objections have also been raised by various sections of society, and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

However, not everyone is opposed. Leaders and organisations representing Dalits and some sections of OBCs, among others, are in support of it, and want the government to make the survey report public and proceed with it, stating the government has spent about Rs 160 crore public money on it.

Responding to a question on the opposition's criticism that the report was written sitting at some corner, the Home Minister said, the opposition makes such criticism, and the government has taken note of their criticism and comments.

The main intention and terms of reference for this survey was to study the status of various communities socially, eductionally and economically, and during the survey they have naturally collected data regarding the population of communities, and it has been submitted to the government.

"It is being discussed in the government, ultimately after accepting it the government will prepare programmes and schemes based on it," he added.

Asked if the caste census data was so accurate, why the same data is not being used to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs), instead of going for a fresh survey for that purpose, Parameshwara said, the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission which has been mandated to gather empirical data for internal reservation, will compare caste census data too.

"The Nagmohan Das commission was given the mandate for a survey before this caste census report came, there is no need to withdraw it now as it may lead to confusion, it will be good if there are double reports," he said responding to a question about some Vokkaliga and Lingayat Ministers questioning why can't there be a fresh caste census survey, when a separate survey was being done to gather data for internal reservation in a particular community (SCs).

Nagmohan Das Commission has been given two months time for the survey, based on which the government plans to implement internal reservation among SCs. The internal reservation is aimed at slicing up the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 scheduled castes.

Commenting on the incidents, where some students were allegedly asked to remove their Janivaras (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the CET examination hall at centres in Bidar and Shivamogga districts, the Home Minister said, "it is a big mistake and I can't accept such things." "Some general guidelines would have been given for conducting exams, will any one instruct such things in guidelines? These acts by individuals are not acceptable," he added. PTI KSU ADB