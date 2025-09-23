'Caste census' underway in Karnataka amid reports of technical glitches at several places

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) The Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as 'caste census' is underway in Karnataka, despite reports of technical glitches and server issues at several places across the state on Tuesday, official sources said.

The survey by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which began on Monday, will go on till October 7.

Enumerators, who are visiting door-to-door to gather data, faced technical glitches with the App at several places, which is being used for the survey, sources said.

They said, enumerators not getting the survey handbook on time caused the delay at some places, while server issues, OTPs not getting generated and network issues affected the survey at a few other places.

There were reports of technical issues affecting the survey in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Raichur, Yadgir, Gadag, Bengaluru South districts, among other places. At most of these places, the surveys were held after rectifying the issues, sources said.

In Belagavi, there was a protest by some enumerators, claiming that they have been put on survey work, despite being handicapped, pregnant, facing health issues, and being at the verge of retirement.

Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Madhusudan R Naik said, according to his information, "the survey is going on well." Speaking to reporters here, he said, "the survey is being monitored by administrative authorities...I don't monitor it on a day-to-day basis. If there are any concerns, officials will bring to my notice and we will resolve it. As per my information so far, there are no such major concerns. Minor issues, if any, will be resolved by administrative authorities." Questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as to how much accurate information can be gathered from the survey amidst issues, opposition BJP said, "There is no benefit from this survey. The Congress government's aim is to loot hundreds of crores of tax money of the people." Listing out the problems faced during the caste census, in a post on 'X', the Karnataka BJP said, "Problems are rampant in many parts including server problems, kit problems, software problems. Despite all this, the survey has to be held." The JD(S) claiming that there is a "technical issue" within the Congress government said, "castiest Siddaramaiah's caste census survey is flawed from the start." "With the previous two caste census reports being trashed, there is no doubt that this will be a ready-made caste survey," it said in a post on 'X'.

According to officials, the survey may be delayed by a day or two in the Greater Bengaluru area, where five corporations have been newly formed, on the request of the authorities, for training and necessary preparations.

The survey will see as many as 1.75 lakh enumerators, mostly government school teachers, covering around 7 crore people in approximately 2 crore households across the state.

The survey at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, is being conducted "scientifically," with a 60-question questionnaire prepared for the exercise, according to officials. The commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.

According to officials, each household will be geo-tagged using its electricity meter number and will be assigned a Unique Household ID (UHID).

During the data collection process, ration cards and Aadhaar details will be linked to mobile numbers. For those who are not at home during the survey and to address grievances, if any, a dedicated helpline number (8050770004) has been set up. Citizens can also participate online, they added. PTI KSU KH