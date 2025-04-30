Caste census will usher in new era of social justice: Eknath Shinde

Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hailed the Union government's decision to conduct a caste census, calling it a historic milestone in the country's journey towards social justice that will help in equitable distribution of resources.

The Modi government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

Addressing a press conference here, Shinde said, "The caste census will usher in a new era of social justice by enabling accurate policy-making based on the actual demographic data of different castes." Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bold and inclusive leadership", he said it was one of the most courageous decisions taken by the government since independence.

"This is not just a policy decision, but a revolutionary step to bring justice to the last man in society. The Shiv Sena fully supports this move," Shinde said.

The caste-based census will provide reliable data that can guide equitable distribution of resources and ensure that all castes and communities, especially the underprivileged, receive their rightful benefits.

"This decision will open the doors of social justice. It will translate the constitutional vision of equality and upliftment of the common man into reality," he said.

He referred to the Constitution's emphasis on justice and equality, highlighting that the Prime Minister's intent was to ensure that no community is left behind.

"Through this data, we will be able to frame policies that are inclusive, fair and progressive," he added.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Shinde accused the Congress and other previous governments of deliberately ignoring the long-standing demand for caste-based enumeration.

"Earlier governments only made hollow promises. They viewed communities as mere vote banks. Even when they were in power, they didn't have the courage or intent to implement this," he said.

In contrast, Shinde asserted that Modi's leadership is free from such narrow political considerations.

"He never looks at decisions through the lens of vote-bank politics. His policies are aimed at the long-term development of the nation," he said.

Shinde said the timing of the cabinet decision - the eve of Maharashtra Day - gives it even more significance.

"This decision reflects the spirit of equality and social harmony that Maharashtra stands for," he declared.

He also listed previous bold reforms under the Modi government, including the revocation of Article 370, the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Act), and action on the Waqf Board, as evidence of the government's populist and reform-driven agenda.

"This is not just about numbers. It's about dignity, justice, and opportunity for the backward and marginalized sections of society. It shows our commitment to 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' in action, not just in words," Shinde said. PTI COR NP