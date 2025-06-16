Caste enumeration in general census 'historic step': Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the notification issued by the Centre for conducting caste enumeration in general census is a "historic decision" which would "streamline" policymaking and funds allocation in the country.

Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of people of the state for the decision.

"Historic step as India moves towards social equity with the formal notification for conducting caste-based enumeration in the Census," he said in a post on 'X'.

The caste census will pave the way for data-driven policymaking, ensure equitable distribution of resources and address the real needs of marginalised communities, he said.

"After 16 years, the Central government has decided to conduct the census and issued a notification. This is a historic decision since Independence," he told reporters.

Sixteen years after the last census in 2011, the Centre on Monday issued a notification for conducting India's 16th census which will include caste enumeration in 2027.

On phone-tapping allegations during the previous BRS regime, Reddy wanted to know why the Congress government in the state is not seeking a CBI probe into it.

The Congress had sought CBI investigation into the allegations when it was in opposition, he said.

He claimed that the state government, in a report submitted to the high court, had stated that the phones of BJP leaders, including him, businessmen, film personalities and other prominent persons were tapped during the BRS regime. PTI SJR SJR KH