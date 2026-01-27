Caste enumeration to be done in 2nd phase of Census 2027: Home ministry

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The caste enumeration under Census 2027 will be carried out during the second phase of the population count that will begin in February 2027 across the country, except in snowbound regions non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where it will take place in September, 2026, the home ministry clarified on Tuesday.

Referring to a government statement issued earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the complete information about Census 2027 has been released through a press note on December 12, 2025.

"Yet, some people are deliberately trying to spread confusion regarding Census-2027 and especially the caste census. It has already been clarified that Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases, in which caste enumeration will be done in the second phase," it said.

It said Census 2027, like the previous censuses, is being conducted in two phases -- the first stage is known as houselisting and housing census, and the second stage is the population census.

The government had on January 22 notified 33 questions to be asked during the first phase, scheduled to begin on April 1.

In a gadget notification published on Thursday, Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan listed questions ranging from the material used in the house, the number of married couples living in the house, sex of the head of the household, type of cereal consumed, besides access to basic and modern necessities, types of vehicles among others that will be asked during the phase one.

The houselisting phase systematically lists out all the structures, houses and households throughout the country for the preparation of a sound frame for the conduct of the population enumeration.

Officials will also collect information about the name and sex of the head of the household, whether the head belongs to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or Other categories, ownership status of the house being surveyed, number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the house, and number of married couples living in the house among other questions, the gazette notification had said.

The houselisting operations will take place during a 30-day window specified by each state and Union Territory between April 1 and September 30 this year. There will also be an option for self-enumeration to be conducted in 15 days, just before the start of houselisting operations.

Referring to the questions, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no intention of conducting a caste census and accused it of deceiving the PDA community -- 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).

In a post on X, he said the census notification does not even have a column for caste.

"What will they count? Caste census is also a BJP jumla," the SP chief said, alleging that the ruling party's "clear formula" is that without counting, no demographic basis will emerge for proportional reservation and rights.

He claimed that not conducting a caste census is a "BJP conspiracy" against the PDA community.

Yadav said those who had put their trust in the BJP are now feeling not only cheated but "deeply insulted". He also took a swipe at BJP leaders and workers who had earlier claimed that the party would get a caste census conducted.

"Those BJP workers and leaders are now left with no face to show. They are being forced to remove BJP scarves from their necks and take down BJP flags from their homes, shops and vehicles," he claimed.

On Monday, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said question number 12 in the list of subjects to be covered in the houselisting schedule published by the government asks whether the head of a household belongs to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, or Other categories, rather than explicitly asking about OBC and general categories.

"Since caste enumeration is to be part of Census 2027, Question 12 as formulated does raise serious questions on the Modi Government's true intentions and on its commitment to a comprehensive, fair, nation-wide caste census," he said.

"The Indian National Congress now calls upon the Modi government to immediately initiate a dialogue with political parties, state governments, and civil society organisations before finalising the details of the caste enumeration exercise," Ramesh had said. PTI ABS RHL