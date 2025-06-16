Caste enumeration to be part of Census 2027: MHA

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Asserting that the Census 2027 will include caste enumeration, the Union Home Ministry on Monday said some misleading information is being spread that there is no mention of caste count in the gazette notification.

The statement came after the Congress alleged the gazette notification issued on Monday is silent on the inclusion of caste in the exercise and asked whether this is another "U-turn" by the government.

"The notification to conduct census has been published in the Official Gazette today. The census will include caste enumeration as well.

"However, some misleading information is being spread that there is no mention of caste census in the notification. It has already been mentioned in the press releases dated 30 April, 4 June and 15 June, 2025 that the census will also have caste enumeration," a home ministry spokesperson said.

The Congress also asserted that the Centre must adopt the Telangana model for not just caste enumeration but also in bringing out detailed data on socio-economic parameters caste-wise.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the much-touted gazette notification on the 16th census to be conducted in late 2026/early 2027 has just been issued and is a "damp squib".

"Today's Gazette Notification is, however, SILENT on the inclusion of caste in the 16th Census. Is this yet another U-turn by the ustad of U-turns? Or will details be announced later?" he said.