Caste enumeration to be part of next population census, announces Govt; BJP, allies hail move as 'historic'; Rahul seeks timeline

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) In a significant move, the Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence hailed by the BJP and its allies as a “historic” step to help design “truly equitable and focused” policies.

The decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs(CCPA) at its meeting here presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes ahead of assembly elections in Bihar, where caste is a key political issue and several parties including some BJP allies have been coming out in support of the caste census.

The proposed caste census--the latest manifestation of pro-OBC politics--to be undertaken in a “transparent manner” in a major policy shift was welcomed by the BJP as a reflection of its commitment to social equality and the rights of every section of society.

The opposition parties on their part said it is a victory for their long-standing demand and claimed that the BJP has been compelled to bow to the will of the majority.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been vociferously demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also raised the slogan of “jitni aabadi, utna haq” or proportional representation.

Announcing the decision taken by the CCPA at a news conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the census comes under the purview of the Centre, but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys "non-transparently" which has created doubts in the society.

Noting that caste was not included in all census operations conducted since Independence, Vaishnaw alleged that the Congress governments have always opposed caste census and the party had used the issue as a political tool.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today (30th April 2025) that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming Census," he said.

"Considering all these facts and to ensure that the social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be transparently included in the Census instead of surveys," he said, adding that this will strengthen the social and economic structure of our society while the nation continues to progress.

Vaishnaw alleged that the states ruled by opposition parties have done caste surveys for political reasons and emphasised that the Modi government has resolved to transparently include caste enumeration in the forthcoming pan-India census exercise.

"This demonstrates that our government is committed to the values and interests of our society and country, like in the past when our government had introduced 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections of the society without causing stress in any section of the society.” The surprise announcement by the government on caste census was also seen as an attempt by the BJP to embrace opposition's social justice plank with vigour.

"Better late than never," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi told reporters that he welcomes the government's "sudden" decision to include caste enumeration in the next census after "11 years of opposing it" but said it should give a timeline for its implementation.

The last nationwide census was completed in 2011 and the next decadal one was to commence in April 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

A senior government functionary said the government is likely to carry out the census "soon" as a decision on whether to conduct the caste census or not was delaying the entire population enumeration exercise after the Covid pandemic was over.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged the Congress and its allies opposed the caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in the opposition.

"In the CCPA meeting held today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a message of strong commitment towards social equality and rights of every section has been given by deciding to include caste census in the upcoming census," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

Shah said decision will empower all economically and socially backward classes, promote inclusion, and pave new paths for the progress of the deprived.

Lauding the decision as a “historic” measure, BJP President J P Nadda said it is an important step to bring into the mainstream the castes that are lagging behind socially, economically and educationally.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar said a caste census will help determine the population of different sections, which will also facilitate the formulation of plans for their upliftment and development. "This will further accelerate the country's development." Vaishnaw said in 2010, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh had assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census should be considered in the Cabinet. A group of ministers was formed to consider this after most of the political parties had recommended a caste census.

"Despite this, the Congress government decided to conduct only a survey instead of a caste census. That survey is known as SECC.

"It is well understood that the Congress and its INDI alliance partners have used Caste Census only as a political tool," the minister alleged.

The first caste enumeration in independent India was conducted in 2011 and was known as the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

The census during the British rule between 1881 and 1931 included caste enumeration, but post-independence the government decided in 1951 not to include caste in the census, except for the SCs and STs.

BJP allies from poll-bound Bihar lauded the decision as a "historic step" in national interest that will usher in a "more just society".

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan said it is an important decision in national interest, saying that his party had long called for it.

The decision will be a big step in the country's equitable development, the Union minister said, adding that caste census will help "make more just and focussed policies".

The Population Foundation of India commended the government for its decision, saying it would help design truly equitable and inclusive policies but stressed that meaningful use of the data would be the key.