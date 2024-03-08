Caste killing in TN: Couple remanded in judicial custody for 15 days

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 8 (PTI) A couple arrested in connection with an alleged caste killing were on Friday produced before the judicial magistrate in Sathyamangalam here, who remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days.

The Bhavanisagar police arrested Chandran (47) and his wife Chithra (40) on Thursday and registered a case against them under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) 326 (causing grievous injuries and also under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

According to the police, Subash (24) of Errankattur in Bhavanisagar was taking his 16-year-old sister Harini to school in Sathyamangalam on his two-wheeler on Wednesday when a goods van coming from behind rammed into them near Errankattur Weavers colony.

Initially, the police had registered a case of accidental death. However, Subash's relatives told the police that his father-in-law Chandran and mother-in-law Chithra were opposed to his marriage with their daughter Manju, as they were from different castes. They also told the police that the couple had gone missing from their home.

Subash had married Manju on October 7, 2023. His family is said to be from the Kurava community of Scheduled Castes, whereas Manju's family is said to be from the caste Hindu community of Gounders.

The police said that Chandran and Chithra planned to kill Subash. On Wednesday, Chandran took the goods van, accompanied by his wife Chithra, and caused the 'accident', they added.

Harini sustained serious head injuries and Subash was also wounded. Both of them were admitted in a private hospital in Sathyamangalam, but Harini died on Wednesday night. Subash is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the police changed the case of accidental death to that of murder, and formed three special teams on Wednesday night to search for Subash's in-laws who were on the run.

On Thursday, police found Chandran and Chithra in Udhagamandalam and apprehended them.

Police registered cases against them under four sections of IPC and produced them before the judicial magistrate on Friday. PTI CORR KH ANE