Caste Survey: Telangana CM orders special drive for MPs, MLAs and officials

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to conduct a special drive to enroll the details of MPs, MLAs, other public representatives and bureaucrats, as part of the ongoing socio-economic and caste survey in the state.

Reddy shared his details with a team of officials and survey enumerators who called on him at his residence here.

"The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a special drive for VVIPs, IAS, IPS, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives in Hyderabad limits to register their details," an official release said.

The CM also told the officials to issue instructions for government employees to register their details in the survey.

He enquired with the officials about the progress of the survey and the response from the public. He suggested that steps be taken to complete the caste survey as soon as possible, it said.

The Telangana government's "historic" comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, got underway on November 6.

An official release said 95 per cent of the survey was over as on November 27. Out of the 1,18,02,726 houses identified for the survey, details of 1,10,98,360 houses have been collected, it said. PTI SJR SJR ADB