Casteist, dynastic forces unable to tolerate UP's transformed image: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh has now shed its old 'BIMARU' image and has emerged as a 'breakthrough' state with a new identity.

"Casteist ('jaativadi') and dynastic ('parivarvaadi') forces are unable to tolerate this transformed image of the state. These are the same forces that had earlier patronised rioters and lawlessness," he said.

Adityanath was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Khajanchi Chauraha flyover in Gorakhpur, built for Rs 96.50 crore, and the Bargadwa-Nakaha rail overbridge, constructed for Rs 152.19 crore.

He first unveiled the plaque and inaugurated the flyover at Khajanchi Chauraha, and later dedicated the rail overbridge to the public at Bargadwa-Nakaha.

"Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a 'upadrav pradesh' (state with unrest) into a 'utsav pradesh' (state with festivals). With a strong law and order system in place, rioters have been forced into hiding, and strict legal action has been taken against those who remained, making the state riot-free," Adityanath said.

"Those who once supported and sheltered rioters are now troubled, as their means of livelihood have vanished. Disturbed by the development process, the 'jaativadi' and 'parivarvaadi' forces attempted to create disorder, but those who incite unrest know well how firmly the state government responds," he added.

Recalling the situation in the state before 2017, the chief minister said, "Uttar Pradesh was once gripped by fear, terror, chaos, disease and riots. Neither women nor traders were safe. People know well who was responsible, those who practised caste-based politics, spoke only about their families and played with the future of the youth. They created an identity crisis for the state and its young population." He added that after 2017, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has focused on solutions rather than problems. To secure a bright future for the coming generations, it is essential to continue the journey of development and strengthen the environment of security, he said.

Adityanath emphasised that by ensuring security and creating robust infrastructure, the double-engine government has ushered in an investment boom. By converting scale into skill, the government is providing employment and jobs to youth in their own regions, he added.

Highlighting Gorakhpur's development, the chief minister said that the city is no longer identified with mafia, mosquitoes, or encephalitis, but with world-class roads and infrastructure. Four-lane connectivity, link expressways, GIDA as an investment hub, fertiliser plants, AIIMS and other projects define Gorakhpur's new identity, he further noted.

Roads connecting Gorakhpur to Sonauli, Lucknow and Varanasi are now four-lane highways, supported by link expressways. Ramgarh Tal, once a breeding ground for mafias and mosquitoes, now gives the city a new identity.

Gorakhpur is emerging as a new skill hub, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat, he said.

Adityanath emphasised that development will no longer remain the legacy of any one family or region. "Every region and district will witness growth. Infrastructure and development like Gorakhpur will be visible in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bundelkhand and western Uttar Pradesh as well," he said.

He also noted that earlier, only 10-15 lakh pilgrims attended the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. With improved security and facilities under the double-engine government, 4.5 crore devotees took a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya and 3.5 crore on Basant Panchami this year, he mentioned. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL