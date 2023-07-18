Casualty wings of medical colleges will be upgraded with more staff: Himachal CM

Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) Casualty wings of medical colleges will have more workforce, including doctors, nurses and other supporting staff, and will be upgraded into an 'Emergency Medicines Department', Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Presiding over a meeting of the health department here late Monday evening, Sukhu said that a proposal to strengthen the casualty wings would be placed before the cabinet for its approval shortly, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Doctors and paramedical staff would work in shifts of eight hours each as part of the ‘Emergency Medicines Department’, the chief minister said.

Purchase of all medicines and medical equipment would be done through Himachal Pradesh Medical Services Corporation (HPMSC) to ensure competitive prices and timely supply to various health institutions He also reiterated that robotic surgery would be provided in all medical colleges of the state in a phased manner. Announcing the setting up of two robotic cath labs at a medical college in Kangra district previously, Sukhu said robotic surgery facilities have the potential to revolutionise the way certain medical procedures are performed. PTI BPL SKY