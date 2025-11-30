CAT-2025 concludes nationwide without glitches, results expected in early January

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Management and several other top business schools, was conducted peacefully across the country on Sunday, with no major technical glitches reported, officials said.

This year’s exam, organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, was held in three sessions at more than 400 test centres in around 160 cities.

According to officials, over three lakh candidates had registered for the computer-based examination, marking a slight increase in applications compared to last year.

Initial feedback from test-takers indicated that the overall difficulty level was moderate, with many candidates describing the quantitative ability section as the most challenging.

“The verbal ability and reading comprehension section was reported to be comparatively easier, while data interpretation and logical reasoning drew mixed responses,” a coaching institute representative said.

Security measures were tightened at exam centres, with biometric verification, frisking, and strict adherence to digital protocols. Several centres reported minor delays in entry due to additional checks, but the exam proceeded without major disruption.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are expected to release the official answer key and response sheets in mid-December, followed by the results in early January 2026.

Candidates who clear the written test will subsequently be shortlisted for the next stages – Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).

CAT scores are accepted by more than 1,200 management institutes across India, making it one of the most competitive exams in the country.

Officials urged candidates to regularly check the official CAT website for updates regarding result timelines and further admission procedures.