Cat dies after eating poisoned food, case registered

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified person for killing a cat by feeding it poison in Dadar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The cat's owner found it lying unconscious at the entrance of her building on July 26 with black liquid coming out of the mouth.

The woman took it to a veterinary hospital in Parel but the cat died the next day.

On Monday the woman lodged a complaint with Dadar police, claiming that someone had fed poison to her pet.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. PTI DC KRK