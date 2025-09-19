CAT disposed of 9.03 lakh cases since 1985: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Central Administrative Tribunal disposed of 9.03 lakh cases out of over 9.72 lakh cases received by it since 1985 at a disposal rate of 92.89 per cent, an official statement said on Friday.

Established under the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, as a sequel to the 42nd Constitutional amendment inserting Article 323A, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) came into existence on November 1, 1985.

It adjudicates disputes and complaints related to recruitment and service conditions of persons appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union, states, and other local authorities under the government of India.

The tribunal also exercises jurisdiction over employees of 230 public sector undertakings and organisations notified by the government.

Over the last 39 years, the tribunal has played a pivotal role in providing inexpensive and speedy justice, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

"From 1985 till July 2025, about 9,72,720 cases have been instituted in the tribunal, of which 9,03,617 have been disposed of, reflecting an impressive disposal rate of 92.89 per cent," it said.

The CAT will hold its 10th all-India conference on September 20 at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, in the presence of Justices J K Maheshwari, Satish Chandra Sharma, Prasanna B Varale, and Vijay Bishnoi, all judges of the Supreme Court, the statement said.

The conference will be attended by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India.

Judges of high courts, senior government officials, and senior advocates will also attend the event, the statement said.

The CAT has its principal bench in New Delhi and 18 outlying benches across the country. It is headed by a chairman -- normally the retired chief justice of a high court -- and comprises 69 members (35 judicial, including the chairman, and 34 administrative).

Guided by principles of natural justice, the tribunal empowers aggrieved government employees to file applications against a nominal fee of Rs 50, the statement said.

The conference aims to deliberate on the way forward for strengthening the judicial and administrative system, with particular emphasis on enhancing efficiency, improving disposal rates, and ensuring timely delivery of justice to government employees.

The deliberations are expected to contribute towards further improving CAT's role as a cost-effective, accessible, and effective forum for service-related grievances, the statement said. PTI AKV ARI