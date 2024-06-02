Cat rescued six days after falling into deep drain in Kalyan

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) A cat that fell into a drain while being chased by dogs in Kalyan in Thane district has been rescued after six days, an animal welfare outfit functionary said on Sunday.

The incident took place last week in Lokgram area, he said.

"The sidewall of the drain is 30-feet deep. The cat was distressed and was not eating the food that was being lowered down to it on a feeder tied to a rope by animal activists," he said.

Finally, Abhishek Singh and Reema Deshpande, volunteers with NGO Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). along with one Gaurav Samarth, who used to take care of the feline, climbed down the drain with the help of a rope and rescued it after placing it in a basket, the outfit's founder Nilesh Bhange said. PTI COR MVG BNM