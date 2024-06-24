'Catch the Rain' campaign to boost water conservation in Noida: DM

Noida, Jun 24 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday emphasised the importance of the "Catch the Rain" campaign for enhancing groundwater levels and rainwater harvesting across Noida and Greater Noida during a meeting with government officials.

The campaign, part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), aims at extensive conservation of rainwater in this Uttar Pradesh district, according to an official statement.

Verma outlined the primary objectives of the campaign, including the renovation and reuse of traditional water bodies, borewell recharge, watershed development, intensive tree plantation and rejuvenation of small rivers.

"We must also ensure the installation of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems on all government and semi-government buildings and address obstructions in the water flow to all amrit sarovars," he told the officials.

Those present at the meeting included Chief Development Officer Janardan Singh, District Development Officer Sudha Kumari, Assistant Engineer (Minor Irrigation) Himanshu Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Industries Anil Kumar and representatives from the forest, horticulture, education, municipal and agriculture departments and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

"The Catch the Rain campaign is a top priority for both the central and state governments," Verma highlighted, urging all officials concerned to complete their preparations promptly.

He instructed that rooftop rainwater harvesting systems be made mandatory in all government offices, primary schools, anganwadi centres, community health centres and panchayat buildings.

Furthermore, effective rainwater harvesting measures should be implemented in urban parks and public places, he added.

The district magistrate directed the revenue department, municipal bodies and block development officers to compile lists of encroached ponds and ensure their timely restoration.

He also instructed the forest department to conduct large-scale tree planting along the ponds and the Hindon river and upload the details of these activities on the JSA portal.

Additionally, Verma emphasised the need for water treatment plants to purify the waste water entering the ponds to prevent groundwater contamination.

He called for collaboration with the education and groundwater departments and Nehru Yuva Kendra to raise public awareness, making water conservation a mass movement.

He directed the deputy commissioner of industries to ensure that factories treat and recharge their waste water.

During the meeting, Verma stressed the importance of uploading the progress of completed tasks on the JSA portal, warning that any negligence would not be tolerated.

He also mandated that all departments install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems on their buildings within a week and submit certification.

Departments were instructed to prepare water conservation plans and provide geo-tagged documentation of completed tasks to the assistant engineer, minor irrigation, at the Vikas Bhawan in Gautam Buddh Nagar. PTI KIS RC