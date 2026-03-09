'Catch them, hand them to police': Mamata alleges BJP distributing leaflets at her dharna site

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) Alleging that the BJP and "its agencies" were distributing leaflets at the site of her sit-in protest in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed TMC workers to catch them and hand them over to the police.

Banerjee, who has been staging the sit-in protest at Dharmatala in the heart of the city for the past three days over the SIR exercise, also directed state minister Shashi Panja to lodge a police complaint in the matter.

She was apparently referring to leaflets, publicising PM Narendra Modi's March 14 rally in Kolkata, which were allegedly distributed there.

"They have no right to distribute such leaflets at the programmes of another political party. Catch them and hand them over to the police," she told her supporters.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP was trying to manipulate the electoral process.

"They don't have people's support. They are 'vote chor'. They use agencies," she alleged.

She also claimed that those involved in the leaflet distribution had fled after being confronted. PTI BSM SUS SOM