Categories for ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2024’ announced

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced all the categories in which 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2024' awards will be given to various Durga Puja committees across the city and the state.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen said the awards will be presented in categories such as best idol, best pandal, best idea, best illumination, best environmentally friendly puja, best traditional, best unconventional thinking, best Biswa Bangla branding, and an overall best award for neighbourhood pockets within the city.

The awards will be decided by a jury of eminent personalities comprising different segments of society. Bengal's biggest festival kicks-off in just two weeks.

For districts outside Kolkata, the Biswa Bangla Samman 2024 will recognise the best puja, best idol, best pandal, and best social awareness initiatives. Winners will be announced on Maha Sasthi.

Additionally, the state government has established the Biswa Bangla Sarad Samman for pujas held outside the state, both nationally and internationally.

A grand carnival, featuring tableaux of the award-winning pujas, is scheduled to take place on Red Road on October 15.

Since its inception in 2013, the Biswa Bangla Samman aims to promote the aesthetic and artistic aspects of Durga Puja celebrations throughout West Bengal, the minister said.