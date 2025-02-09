Catholic Archbishop terms Kerala budget proposal to increase land tax as 'anti-farmer'

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) A Catholic Archbishop strongly criticised the Left government in Kerala for its decision to increase land tax in the recently presented state budget and described the move as "anti-farmer".

Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani said here on Sunday that if the Finance Minister believes increasing tax on agricultural land is a major source of revenue, it shows that the state administration does not respect farmers.

While addressing a gathering here, the bishop also alleged that there was nothing in favour of farmers in both the state and union budgets presented recently.

"If the (state finance) minister or the administration thinks that increasing tax on the agricultural land of farmers is the biggest source of revenue, I have only one thing to tell the government. You don't respect farmers. You don't understand the greatness of farmers. You don't realise the hardships agrarian community is going through," he said.

He also accused the government of squeezing the farmers to increase the salary of its employees and charged that the stand adopted by the authorities in this regard was "anti-farmer".

Belonging to the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Archbishop Pamplani's vehement criticism against the Pinarayi Vijayan government came days after the budget was presented proposing an increase in land and road tax to raise its receipts.

To generate more funds to make up the deficit of over Rs 27,000 crore in its planned expenditure, the Vijayan government proposed to increase land tax rates by 50 per cent, levy lifetime road tax on electric vehicles based on their cost, increase road tax on over 15-year-old private vehicles by 50 per cent and revise court fees. PTI LGK ADB