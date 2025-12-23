Catholic bishop condemns attack against carol group; BJP targets CPI (M)

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) Catholic bishop Peter Kochupurackal on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attack against the Christmas carol group by a man in the district and demanded stringent action to check recurring of such incidents.

Kochupurackal, the Syro-Malabar church bishop of Palakkad diocese, told reporters here that any kind of attack against such groups, even obstructing their path, was unacceptable.

"The attack against the carole group was utmost condemnable. Violence is unacceptable. I hope responsible persons will handle the matter legally," he said.

The bishop's remarks came two days after a man was arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol group in Pudussery in this district.

The incident took place when the carol group comprising children was visiting the houses of the faithful on Sunday night.

The accused was identified as Ashwin Raj, reportedly a RSS functionary.

The police said the incident occurred in an area where the RSS is considered to have a strong presence.

As per the complaint, the accused confronted the carol group and destroyed their band set and other articles.

Already an accused under Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, Raj was booked under BNS Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) in the present case, police had said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader in the district C Krishnakumar on Tuesday alleged that the attacked carol group comprised members of the ruling CPI (M).

They were drunk and they went in the area to deliberately create issues, he alleged while talking to reporters here.

He further alleged that the carol group went to the area with the band instruments of CPI (M).

"The criminal gang of CPI (M) went in the area to deliberately create issues," the leader alleged.

The CPI (M) is yet to respond to the allegations. PTI LGK SA