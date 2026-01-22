Catholic Bishop's body condemns attack on pastor in Odisha's Dhenkanal

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India on Thursday condemned the attack on a pastor, who was paraded with a garland of shoes and forced to eat cow dung on suspicion of religious conversion in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

In a statement issued here, the bishop’s body called it a “grave act of violence and humiliation, targeting an individual's dignity and faith”.

The CBCI appealed to citizens to reject violence in all its forms.

"The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) strongly condemns the heinous attack on the Pastor in Orissa," the statement said.

"Forcing a person to eat cow dung is a grave act of violence and humiliation, targeting an individual's dignity and faith. We demand immediate action against the perpetrators and justice for the victim," it added.

The CBCI stands in solidarity with the victim and urges authorities to ensure safety and protection for all citizens, the statement said.

"We appeal for peace and harmony, and urge citizens to reject violence in all its forms," it added.

A Christian pastor was assaulted, paraded with a garland of shoes and forced to eat cow dung on suspicion of religious conversion in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on January 4.