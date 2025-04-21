Catholic Bishops' Conference of India condoles death of Pope Francis

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Pope Francis and said the Church in India joins millions of faithful across the world in mourning the loss and announced that it will observe nine days of mourning and prayer.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

"The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) expresses deep sorrow and profound grief at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the 266th successor of St. Peter. The Church in India joins millions of faithful across the world in mourning the loss of a shepherd who led the global Catholic Church with extraordinary courage, compassion, and humility," the CBCI, which is the largest Christian church body in India.

They said Pope Francis's pontificate was marked by an unwavering commitment to the poor, the refugees, and the marginalised in the society.

"He was a tireless voice for social justice, economic equality, and human dignity-championing the cause of the forgotten and bringing their plight to the world's conscience," the CBCI said.

The Bishops' body said he urged the global community to take concrete actions against climate change and environmental degradation, uniting people of all faiths and ideologies in the care for creation, and was a bridge-builder among nations and religions.

"Pope Francis promoted interfaith dialogue with humility and openness. His historic gestures of peace and mutual respect deepened understanding and solidarity among diverse religious traditions," CBCI said.

The CBCI appealed to all the Catholics to offer a Holy Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis tomorrow or on a convenient day. They said the Church in India will observe nine days of mourning and prayer.

"Special prayers are to be offered in all parishes, and religious houses on the day of the funeral. If possible, all Catholic institutions across the country are requested to remain closed on the day of the funeral as a mark of respect and solidarity." "Catholic Church in India stands in prayerful solidarity with the universal Church during this time of loss. We thank God for the life and ministry of Pope Francis a true servant-leader, a father to the poor, and a prophet of hope. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations to come," they said.

President of CBCI, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath called him a "tireless advocate for mercy and justice".

"A tireless advocate for mercy and justice, his heart beat with compassion for the suffering, born from his own experience as the first pope from Argentina. While progressive in his outreach and pastoral vision, he remained steadfast in upholding the sacred traditions and doctrinal integrity of the Church," he said.

"His witness to gospel, the simplicity of life, humility of life, his courage in speaking with the love and his commitment to building a Church that listens, that shares, that heals, that works with the humanity, that will remain etched with his own hearts," he added. PTI AO NB NB