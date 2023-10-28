Catholic Church has had huge positive impact on Nagaland: Governor

Kohima, Oct 28 (PTI) The arrival of the Catholic Church to Nagaland has had a huge positive impact on the state, and its contributions extend far beyond spirituality, Governor La Ganesan said on Saturday.

Addressing the cultural night of the golden jubilee celebration of the Diocese of Kohima at the Mary Help of Christian Cathedral here, he said the institutions established by it have been instrumental in moulding countless young minds, shaping the ethical frameworks of the leaders, and inspiring a consciousness of duty and commitment among the people.

Maintaining that the church has a great role to play in changing the mindset through its educational institutions, the governor said the Christian faith is not merely a creed to believe or ritual to be observed but is to be lived.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said since the establishment of the Kohima Diocese, the Catholic Church has become a vital force that touches, influences and shapes the lives of many Nagas through its various activities, as well as through its other institutions, including schools, colleges and university.

Stating that the advent and acceptance of Christianity in Nagaland was a turning point in the life of Nagas, he said that it has taken the Naga society to a new era of spiritual and material growth, progress and identity.

Rio also hailed the Catholic Church for its mission centers and schools, some of which are located in the remotest and most difficult terrains of the state.

He called upon the Catholic Church to make their institutions 'centres of excellence'. In his welcome note, Bishop of Kohima James Thoppil said the Catholic Church, though late in arriving in Nagaland, is reckoned today as a vital force that touches, influences and shapes the lives of thousands in the state.

Noting that the Catholic Church in Nagaland has grown in many ways, the bishop said, at present, the state has a catholic population of about 63,000.

US Consul General in Kolkata S Melinda M Pavek and Auxiliary Bishop of Münster, Germany, Stefan Zekorn extended their greetings on the occasion.

Papal representative Monseigneur Jaun Pablo Cerillos Hernadez also greeted the people, and released a souvenir.

The cultural night was marked by presentations by various churches under the Kohima Diocese and a jubilee anthem by the jubilee choir.

The three-day celebrations, which began on Friday, will conclude on Sunday evening with Eucharistic Procession. PTI NBS NBS SOM