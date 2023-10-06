Catholic Church sets up Collegiate Tribunal for trial of priest accused of violating ecclesiastical norms

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 6 (PTI) A diocese of the Catholic Church in Kerala has set up a Collegiate Tribunal to initiate a penal judicial process against a priest who was accused of violating a series of ecclesiastical norms by the church authorities.

The constitution of an ecclesiastical court for the trial of a priest is considered an unusual step to be taken by a church.

Though Fr Thomas 'Aji' Puthiyaparambil was suspended by the Thamarassery diocese of the prominent Syro Malabar Church in July this year, Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil revoked the decision in his latest order.

However, the bishop, in the order -- a copy of which was sent to the priest -- made it clear that he has appointed a Collegiate Tribunal to initiate penal judicial process to probe into the alleged offences against Puthiyaparambil.

The tribunal was also aimed at repairing the "damages and scandal" caused by the priest's acts of "disobedience and anti-ecclesial activities, violating the disciplinary norms of the Church", it said.

The bishop, in his order, alleged that though Puthiyaparambil was appointed as vicar of a local church, he didn't accept it and suddenly left after publishing a note on social media.

It was "grave disobedience," which caused "irreparable damage and public scandal", the order pointed out.

"You publicly took a stand against the decision of the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church and incited sedition and hatred towards the hierarch, provoking the faithful to disobedience through your public speeches and messages on social media, causing scandal and violating ecclesiastical discipline," it further said.

The church authorities' attempt to return him to the Eparchy and assume the new assignment was in vain as the priest 'obstinately insisted" on his decision, thus violating the Canon norms, the order charged.

Though he was immediately suspended based on a preliminary investigation report considering the gravity of the offences and the church authorities asked him to reside at Good Shepherd Priest Home in Marikunnu, Puthiyaparambil didn't comply with the decision, it further charged.

Fr Mathew Pulimoottil has been appointed as the 'Promoter of Justice' and the officials of the Collegiate Tribunal would be Fr George Mundanatte, Fr James Kallingal VC, Fr Antony Varakil and Fr John Pallikkavayalil, it said.

The Archbishop directed the priest to appear before the Tribunal when duly summoned and cooperate with the judicial penal procedures.

However, Fr Puthiyaparambil rejected the charges and said the constitution of an ecclesiastical court was something unheard of in Christian churches, and what he did was just to expose the corruption and decadence that are deeply rooted in the church nowadays.

"If it continues like this, the Church here will face the same fate that it met with in Europe. I have, of course, spoken against such moral degradation persisting in the Church, voiced concern about it, and wrote against it," he told reporters here.

The priest also made it clear that he didn't speak against any particular individual in the church. PTI LGK ANE