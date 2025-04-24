Catholic schools in Meghalaya to remain shut on Friday to mourn Pope Francis's death

Shillong, Apr 24 (PTI) Catholic schools in Meghalaya will remain closed on Friday as a mark of respect for Pope Francis.

Auxiliary Bishop of Shillong B Laloo has written to heads of all Catholic educational institutions to inform the Education Department about the closure of schools, colleges and training centres.

"We are in a period of grief and mourning for the passing away of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis. As a gesture of our respect for the supreme pontiff and the successor of Peter, may I request all the Catholic educational institutions to remain closed on Friday," he said in the letter.

The Bishop of Jowai Archdiocese has also issued similar instructions.

Fifteen colleges and hundreds of schools are run by the church in the state.

In addition, all parishes have been asked to hold Holy Mass at 10 am on Saturday, when the pope will be laid to rest at the Vatican. PTI JOP SOM