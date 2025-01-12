Advertisment
Cattle lifter detained under PSA in Jammu

NewsDrum Desk
Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) An alleged cattle lifter was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Sunday, police said.

Mohd Mansha alias “Gunnu”, a resident of Raipur Jagir Bhadhrotre, was the fourth alleged bovine smuggler or cattle lifter booked under the PSA in the Nagrota sub-division of Jammu this month, a police spokesman said.

Mansha, who was named in five FIRs at different police stations since 2021, was apprehended from the Domana area and subsequently sent to a jail under the Act, he said.

The spokesman said his activities were hurting the sentiments of a particular community, prompting police to prepare a dossier for his detention under the PSA. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK

