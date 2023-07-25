Cattle lifter lynched, two injured in Assam

Morigaon, Jul 25 (PTI) A suspected cattle lifter was lynched and two others were injured when villagers attacked them in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The villagers also attacked a police team that rushed to the spot on receiving information of the incident, leading to the injury of one personnel, he said.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das said a gang of five suspected cattle lifters had broken into the premises of a villager in Ahotguri in the early hours of Tuesday.

"The villagers claimed to have caught the gang red-handed as they were trying to steal cattle. Two of the gang members fled, but the villagers caught hold of the other three and beat them up," he said.

Advertisment

"On receiving information, our team rushed to the village but the mob attacked them too. Stones were pelted on the police vehicle, damaging it, and a constable also sustained minor injuries," the SP said.

The police team managed to rescue the suspected cattle lifters from the mob, but one of them succumbed on the way to hospital, he said.

"The two others were seriously injured and have been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment," he said.

Das added that security forces have been deployed in the area as a tense situation prevailed, though it is under control. PTI COR SSG RG