Cattle remains found in Bhatkal forest in Karnataka, police probe underway

Karwar (Karnataka), Sep 11 (PTI) A large quantity of cattle bones has been discovered in the forest area of Mugdam Colony in Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada District, sparking protests and demands for action from local groups.

According to residents, the remains, including bones and bloodstains, were found strewn across a hillside over the past two to three days. Locals alleged that the site has been repeatedly used for illegal cattle slaughter.

On learning of the discovery, members of pro-Hindu organisations and community leaders visited the spot. They claimed that the municipal workers later collected the bones and disposed of them in a waste tank.

Given the volume of remains, suspicions have been raised about the involvement of an organised network behind the activity.

Pro-Hindu organisations have urged authorities to act immediately to curb what they described as an ongoing “silent slaughter” in the area. They alleged that, despite earlier police operations, including arrests of cattle thieves and blockades, the supply and slaughter of cattle continue without interruption.

Hindu activists further alleged that illegal cow meat smuggling is reported frequently in the region. They said there have been several instances where activists have chased vehicles transporting beef to neighbouring districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and even Goa and intercepted them. In some cases, they claimed, beef was being transported in high-end vehicles.

Senior police officials confirmed they have received complaints and are investigating. "We are aware of the reports and looking into the incident. Necessary action will be taken," a police source said.

Mohan Gowda, a top functionary of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, told PTI from Bengaluru: "This is unacceptable; how can the local MLA, civic authorities and officials turn a blind eye towards this illegality? The anti-cow slaughter act is still prevalent in Karnataka, and this is actionable by the police, district administration and the local civic body. We will meet the district authorities soon and urge them to take action." The discovery has triggered strong reactions in Bhatkal and neighbouring areas, with calls for heightened enforcement and vigilance. Officials are examining whether the incident points to a wider illegal cattle trade.

The district administration has not issued an official statement so far. Police deployment has been increased in the locality to prevent any law-and-order issues.