Cattle remains found in pond in UP's Etah, Hindu outfits protest

Etah (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Cattle remains were found in a pond here, triggering anger among locals and protests by Hindu organisations, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred when children playing cricket in the MGM Inter College ground in the Jalesar town spotted a cow's head and legs floating in the pond on Sunday evening.

They informed Vishva Hindu Parishad district president Gaurav Varshney, who reached the spot and alerted police. Soon, a large number of workers from various Hindu outfits gathered at the site demanding the arrest of those involved.

Acting Kotwali in-charge Jaiveer Singh said they were unable to retrieve the remains on Sunday night.

"Whoever is responsible for this act will not be spared," he added.

Police said the matter is being investigated and efforts are on to identify the culprits. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ