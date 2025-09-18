Cattle slaughter accused arrested after encounter in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A man accused of cattle slaughter was arrested after an encounter, while his two accomplices managed to escape in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Singh Chauhan said Binauli police received information on late Wednesday night that some people were planning to slaughter cattle near Dadri Mor forest. When the police reached the spot and tried to surround the accused, they allegedly opened fire.

In retaliatory firing, Nazim, a resident of the Shekhupura village in Binauli, was injured and arrested. His two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the ASP said, adding that Nazim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police allegedly recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge, three empty cartridges, cattle slaughter tools, a motorcycle and a calf from his possession, the officer said.

Nazim has several criminal cases registered against him, according to the police.

He has been booked under relevant sections of law and efforts are on to trace his absconding associates, the ASP said.