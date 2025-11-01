Cattle smuggler among two detained under PSA in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) Two men, including an alleged cattle smuggler, were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act on Saturday, J-K Police said.

Rehman Ali, a resident of Marh tehsil in Jammu district, who was found repeatedly involved in cattle smuggling with multiple FIRs registered against him, has been lodged in the district prison in Poonch after police executed a PSA warrant against him, a spokesman said.

In another action, Raj Kumar from Bantalab was detained under the PSA for his involvement in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, the spokesman said.

Multiple FIRs were registered against Kumar, who has also been shifted to the Poonch jail, he said.

Public Safety Act (PSA) allows authorities to detain individuals without trial to prevent them from acting against public order or state security. PTI TAS ARI