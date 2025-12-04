Cattle smuggler arrested in police encounter in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested after being injured in an exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Thursday.

The gunfight took place in Sikandarpur area of Ballia district late on Wednesday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla said a police team was conducting checks near a road leading to the river from Khareed village when they signalled a motorcyclist to stop. The man tried to flee and slipped on the roadside along with his motorcycle, he said.

Seeing himself surrounded, the accused opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing by the police, he sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment, the officer said.

He was identified as Brijesh, a resident of Muhammadpur village under Ghosi police station in Mau district.

According to police, Brijesh, along with his associates, had allegedly loaded cattle onto a pickup vehicle on December 3 and was transporting them to Bihar for slaughter.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.