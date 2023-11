Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) An alleged cattle smuggler was detained during a raid in Akhnoor after being booked under the Public Safety Sct (PSA) here, officials said.

Hamid Mohmmad alias Shootu was evading arrest in 11 cases of smuggling of cattle in Rajouri and Jammu district, they said.

On the recommendation of police, a warrant under PSA was issued by the district magistrate, and subsequently Shootu was detained and sent to Central Jail Kotbhalwal in Jammu, they said.