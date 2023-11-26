Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) An alleged cattle smuggler has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said on Sunday.

Bhopinder Kumar alias Pappu, a resident of Jammu, who is known to be a "notorious bovine smuggler" has been apprehended and lodged in Kathua district jail, a police spokesperson said.

He said the warrant for detention Kumar under the PSA was issued by Kathua district magistrate based on a dossier prepared by the police on Kumar's alleged criminal activities. PTI TAS RPA