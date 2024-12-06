Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) An alleged cattle smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Neef alias Billu, a resident of Manohar Pakhlai, was sent to jail on the orders of the district magistrate, Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.

“He is a habitual bovine smuggler and has been named in several FIRs in different police stations. He has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the district,” he said. PTI TAS RHL