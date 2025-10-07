Cattle smuggler dies as pickup vehicle overturns in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) An alleged cattle smuggler was killed here on Tuesday after a pick-up truck carrying cattle overturned into a canal, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am in the Shahabganj police station area when the vehicle, loaded with cattle from Chakia, was near Tiyara village, said Sub-Inspector Sangam Lal Dwivedi.

"In an attempt to avoid a bike coming from the opposite direction, the vehicle lost control and fell into the canal," he said.

Police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be established, adding that the driver of the vehicle sustained a severe head injury but managed to escape.

Three of the cattle on board also died in the accident.

The vehicle was reportedly en route to West Bengal via Bihar.